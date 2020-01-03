UP: Congress to hold rallies against CAA, NRC; Priyanka to be present

The Uttar Pradesh Congress is planning to hold rallies in a few districts across the State against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) after the Republic Day on January 26, party sources said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing the rallies. The Uttar Pradesh Congress is taking final nod for the rallies.

An initial proposal has been sent for rallies at two venues. Priyanka's office is yet to respond to the proposal of the PCC, sources said. The party is initially planning to hold rallies in Saharanpur and Basti. The State Congress leaders are preparing for the rally which will be attended by Priyanka.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

