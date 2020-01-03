Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka will not kowtow before any foreign nation, Prez Rajapaksa tells Parliament

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:09 IST
Sri Lanka will not kowtow before any foreign nation, Prez Rajapaksa tells Parliament

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday said Sri Lanka would not kowtow before any foreign nation even as he called for electoral and constitutional reforms to make the country a progressive state and a stronger executive presidency to effectively combat extremism. Rajapaksa was sworn in as Sri Lanka's seventh President on November 18 after he convincingly defeated the ruling United National Party (UNP) candidate Sajith Premadasa by more than 13 lakh votes, marking the return of the powerful Rajapaksa dynasty.

In his first ceremonial address to Parliament, the president outlined his government's vision for efficiency, eradication of corruption and crime with accelerated infrastructure development to revive the country's economy. Attired in a western suite unlike his predecessors, Rajapaksa vowed to respect the wishes of the majority by protecting the unity of the country and Buddhism, while allowing people the right to practice the religion of their choice.

"We must always respect the aspirations of the majority of the people. It is only then that the sovereignty of the people will be safeguarded," said Rajapaksa, 70, a former military officer. He told the lawmakers that electoral and constitutional reform would be needed to make Sri Lanka a progressive state.

"The executive presidency must be strengthened to leave no room for extremist politics," he said. He said that he wants stronger relations with all countries as the foreign policy of his government.

"We will not fall on our knees before any foreign nation," he said. Rajapaksa said the people elected him to office for a change in the political culture.

"They rejected political agendas founded on race. The majority of the people proved that it is no longer possible for anyone to manipulate and control the politics of this country by playing the role of kingmaker. "I invite the politicians concerned to understand this reality. I call upon all to join together in the national undertaking to develop this country, and to reject the politics based on petty agendas that have sown division in our society in the past.

In his address, the president recalled his family's long association with the Assembly and explained that although he was not wearing the family trademark maroon coloured shawl with national dress which claimed to represent the peasants from the deep southern region of Giruwapattuwa, he still had their interests as a priority of his administration. He attended the Parliament for the first time as he had never been a Member of Parliament. The president chose to be attired in European suit, a deviation from all five of his male predecessors who always wore the traditional national dress.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa named his elder brother and former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new prime minister after Ranil Wickremesinghe of the UNP resigned from the post following the election debacle. The 74-year-old Mahinda Rajapaksa will function as the prime minister of the caretaker cabinet until the general election this year.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is widely expected to dissolve the current assembly by early March to set dates for a fresh parliamentary election end of April or early May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Trump: Soleimani was plotting to kill "many more" Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. air strike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Americans.General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an exte...

Haryana Assembly session on Jan 20

The Haryana Assembly will convene a three-day session on January 20 to ratify a Bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years. A decision to this effect was ta...

NPR, CAA, NRC a package to create rift between Hindus,

Dubbing the new citizenship law, the proposed National Register of Citizens and NPR a package aimed at creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims, CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics to conso...

BJP wants NRC in future, but no draft now: Sudhanshu Trivedi

The BJP believes there should be a National Register of Citizens exercise in the country in the future but there was no draft of it at the moment, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said here on Friday. The NRC is an exercise ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020