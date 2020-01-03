Will make Yamuna so clean that people can take dip in it: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said if re-elected, his government plans to make the Yamuna river so clean that people of the national capital can take dip in it. Addressing his fourth townhall meeting in East Delhi, Kejriwal said it will be the AAP government's priority in the next five years.

Kejriwal asked audience, "Do you think we should clean Yamuna?", which replied with a resounding yes. "In Yamuna, a lot of sewer water and industrial waste is flown. We have identified all of it," the chief minister said.

"I can say this with complete confidence that within next five years, Yamuna would be clean. Before next elections, you all would be able to take bath in Yamuna, and I will take a dip along with you then. We will clean Yamuna to that level," he added. He reiterated his promise to make bus rides free for students if he is re-elected. He had said it earlier in the second town hall meeting.

Kejriwal said that all the suggestions given by the people of Delhi will be included in his manifesto for the upcoming Delhi polls. "A lot of work still has to be done in Delhi. Yamuna has to be cleaned, Delhi has to be cleaned, pollution needs to controlled and transport needs to be improved," he said.

