Left Menu
Development News Edition

France calls on Iran to refrain from provocation after U.S. air strike

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 21:03 IST
France calls on Iran to refrain from provocation after U.S. air strike
Image Credit: Wikimedia

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Iran should refrain from any provocation, speaking after a U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq.

Macron also said in his statement that he had held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Iraq.

Iran promised harsh revenge on Friday after the U.S. strike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Adanis snap up 75PC in Krishnapatnam Port for Rs 5,625 cr in all-cash deal

Continuing its acquisition spree in the ports space, Adani Group on Friday announced acquisition of 75 per cent stake in debt-laden Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 5,625 crore in an all-cash deal. The deal, the largest acquisiti...

Novartis, Merck and Allergan join those raising U.S. drug prices for 2020

Novartis AG, Merck Co Inc and Allergan Plc were among companies that raised U.S. prices on more than 100 prescription medicines on Friday, bringing the tally to 445 drugs that will cost more in 2020, according to data analyzed by healthcar...

DMK, allies pip ruling AIADMK combine in TN rural civic polls

In a closely fought contest in polls to rural civic bodies in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu, the opposition DMK and its allies emerged winners, relegating the AIADMK combine to the second spot. The runner-up finish by a ruling party in localb...

UPDATE 3-U.S. oil workers leave Iraq after air strike on Iranian leader

U.S. citizens working for foreign oil companies in the southern Iraqi oil city of Basra were leaving the country on Friday, the Oil Ministry said, after a U.S. air strike killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq.Hours after the killing of Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020