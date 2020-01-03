UP Dy CM attacks AAP on pollution in Yamuna; Kejriwal says will make river clean in 5 years

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya targeted the AAP government in Delhi over the pollution in the Yamuna river on Friday and said the BJP regime had set an example by cleaning the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh. "If the Delhi government had the will to do it, the Yamuna would not have been so polluted.

"We organised the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj last year. Earlier, it (the water in the Ganga) was not so clean and pristine. You must have seen it during the Kumbh. It was the result of a strong will," he said. Delhi was an important state and people should make sure that a person who spoke ill of the prime minister sitting in the chair of the chief minister was "thrown out", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Meanwhile, addressing his fourth town hall meeting in east Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said if re-elected, his government planned to make the Yamuna so clean that the people of the national capital could take a dip in it. He said it would be the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's priority in the next five years.

"A lot of sewer water and industrial waste flows into the Yamuna. We have identified all of it," the chief minister said.

