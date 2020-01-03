Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will make Yamuna so clean people will be able to take dip in it: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 22:33 IST
Will make Yamuna so clean people will be able to take dip in it: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File/Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said if re-elected in the upcoming Assembly polls, his government will make the Yamuna river so clean that residents of the national capital will be able to take a dip in it. Addressing his fourth townhall meeting in East Delhi, Kejriwal said cleaning the Yamuna will be the AAP government's priority in the next five years.

"Do you think we should clean Yamuna?" Kejriwal asked the audience which replied with a resounding "yes". "Cleaning up river Yamuna is our priority in the next five years. The river is polluted by sewer and industrial waste from the city. We have identified and planned a waste management system. I assure you that in the next five years, we will clean up the river Yamuna," the Chief Minister said.

"I can say this with complete confidence that within the next five years, Yamuna would be clean. Before next elections, you all would be able to take bath in Yamuna, and I will take a dip along with you then. We will clean Yamuna to that level. I hope we will hold a town hall session on the banks of river Yamuna," he added. He reiterated his promise to make bus rides free for students if he is re-elected. He had said this earlier in the second town hall meeting.

Kejriwal said all the suggestions given by the people of Delhi will be included in his manifesto for the upcoming Delhi polls. "A lot of work still has to be done in Delhi. Yamuna has to be cleaned, Delhi has to be cleaned, pollution needs to controlled and transport needs to be improved," he said.

He also said the Delhi government, MCD and the LG are planning several steps to eradicate garbage dumps in Delhi. "I hope that we will be able to resolve this issue in the next few years, along with cleaning roads, sewers, and river Yamuna. It is my dream to make Delhi the cleanest city in the world."

Kejriwal said last-mile connectivity is important for the security of women in the city and the Delhi government has conducted a research study on the same and is working on it. "We are very concerned about the safety and security of women in Delhi. The government, the police, and the society need to work on the issue on a war mission basis. We have installed CCTV cameras, deployed bus marshals, and are installing street lights across the city," he said.

"We have conducted a study on last mile connectivity in Delhi and will soon release the report on the same and work on resolving connectivity issues. The police need to strengthen their force and instill people's faith in themselves," he said. On being asked whether he is confident about his win in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal said, "AAP will win in Delhi".

"We are witnessing different voting patterns in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. Even though Odisha had assembly elections on the same day as the Lok Sabha elections, Naveen Patnaik was elected as the Chief Minister of Odisha by the people. We are witnessing the same trend across the country," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria to cull 24,000 pigs in African swine fever outbreak

Bulgarian veterinary authorities said on Friday they would cull 24,000 pigs after detecting an outbreak of African swine fever at a pig farm in the northeast of the country.The outbreak is the first at an industrial farm since August when t...

U.S. Democratic White House contenders condemn Trump's strike against Iranian commander, warn of war

Democratic presidential contenders on Friday condemned the air strike that killed prominent Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying President Donald Trumps decision was reckless and could lead the United States to another war in...

Giuliani associate can give documents sought in Trump impeachment to House panel

A U.S. judge on Friday authorized a Rudy Giuliani associate indicted on campaign finance charges to turn over documents and the contents of his iPhone to a House panel as part of the impeachment process against President Donald Trump. U.S. ...

Delhi CEO office's voters helpline to have dedicated facility for persons with disability

To ensure maximum participation of voters with disability in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, poll authorities in the city have added a dedicated facility on voters helpline for such electorate, official said. Presently, the voter hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020