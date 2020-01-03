U.S. senators likely to be briefed on Soleimani operation next week -McConnell
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the Trump administration would brief congressional staff on Friday about the U.S. military strike against Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and that it would likely conduct a classified briefing for all senators early next week.
"This terrorist mastermind was not just a threat to the United States and Israel. For more than a decade, he masterminded Iran's malevolent and destabilizing work throughout the entire Middle East," McConnell said on the Senate floor as he urged senators to withhold judgment on the operation until they had received the facts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mitch McConnell
- Qassem Soleimani
- Senate
- Republican
- Trump
- Iranian
- Israel
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Trump says he wants an 'immediate' Senate impeachment trial
UPDATE 7-U.S. Democrats seek high-profile trial for Trump in Senate
Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal
UPDATE 1-In debate, Democrats promise to make the case for Trump's impeachment
I want an immediate trial: Trump on impeachment proceedings