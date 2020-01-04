Aditya Thackeray has not confirmed to attend anti-CAA event: Shiv Sena on viral photo
Shiv Sena leader and minister Aditya Thackeray has not confirmed his presence at a protest against the CAA and NRC, said party on Saturday.
Shiv Sena leader and minister Aditya Thackeray has not confirmed his presence at a protest against the CAA and NRC, said party on Saturday. "There is no confirmation by Aditya Thackeray to attend the event organized by CAA, NRC Virodhi Chhatra Parishad," Shiv Sena's communication wing tweeted.
"For any of his (Aditya's) schedules and event attendance, Shiv Sena's official communication team should be contacted," it said. The statement comes after a picture of an invitation card claiming Aditya Thackeray's presence went viral on social media.
According to the invitation card, Aditya will join lyricist Javed Akhtar, activist Umar Khalid, Rama Naga, Rohit Pawar and others at the event in Mumbai. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
