Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 18:33 IST
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said if re-elected he will make roads in Delhi like that of London and Tokyo in the next five years. Speaking at his fifth town-hall meeting, anchored by ABP news channel, Kejriwal said his focus is to beautify Delhi and 40 roads are being redesigned in the city.

"The redesigning would be done by November, if okay, then all roads will be done accordingly. We will make roads of Delhi like that of London and Tokyo," he said. "We have hired consultants to identify bottlenecks in the city where traffic congestion takes place. They will submit their plan in the next couple of months and based on their suggestions, we will try to solve the problem of traffic congestion," he said.

He reiterated his promise to make bus rides free for others if he is re-elected. He had said this earlier in his second town-hall meeting. The meetings are part of AAP's election campaign. "A lot of work still has to be done in Delhi. Yamuna has to be cleaned, Delhi has to be cleaned, pollution needs to be controlled and transport needs to be improved," he said.

"We had started about 300 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi and 150 Mohalla Clinics will be opened tomorrow," said Kejriwal. Expressing concern over increasing number of fire incidents in Delhi, he said action will be taken if a trend is found in fire incidents.

"I'm concerned about the incidents of fire. We have ordered inquiries into all these incidents and if we find a trend on reasons behind the fires and we can solve them by taking a particular action, then we will definitely implement it," he said. The assembly election in Delhi is likely to be held in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Severe cold prevails in most parts of UP

Severe cold continued in most parts of Uttar Pradesh with state capital Lucknow witnessing partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning, the meteorological department said. Muzaffarnagar recorded the days lowest temperature in the state at 5 de...

TMC issues show cause notice to party MLA for sharing dais

A Trinamool Congress MLA of East Midnapore district was issued a show cause notice by the party for sharing dais with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh at a function in the district, party sources said on Saturday. TMC MLA of Egra Assembly c...

Delhi BJP leaders stage demonstration against anti-CAA protests

BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and party vice president Shyam Jaju, on Saturday staged a demonstration against the recent violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and created awareness about the law in Aj...

CBI searches passport official's premises, recovers Rs 12 lakh cash, docs of 45 bank accounts

The CBI on Saturday recovered Rs 12 lakh in cash and documents related to assets worth Rs 31 lakh during searches at the premises of a senior superintendent of Regional Passport Office, Lucknow, officials said. The agency has registered a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020