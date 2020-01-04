Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-With renewed support from Catalan separatists, Spain's Sanchez seeks backing as PM

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 19:41 IST
UPDATE 1-With renewed support from Catalan separatists, Spain's Sanchez seeks backing as PM
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez, seeking parliament's backing to form a government, pledged to resolve the Catalan dispute through dialogue as he received renewed support from separatists in the restive region. As Sanchez set out his priorities on Saturday in an attempt to end several months of political gridlock, he assured lawmakers that neither Spain nor its constitution would break.

"What is going to break is the blockade of a progressive government democratically elected by the Spanish people," Sanchez told deputies in opening remarks as he kicked off several days of debates and votes in parliament. Earlier this week, the Socialist Party leader Sanchez and Pablo Iglesias, the head of the far-left party Unidas Podemos, restated their intention to form the first coalition government in Spain's recent history.

Since the two parties together fall short of a majority with 155 seats in a 350-member parliament, a victory for Sanchez hinges on the votes of small regional parties. Catalonia's largest separatist party, Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), on Saturday, confirmed it would abstain rather than vote against Sanchez in the second and decisive vote on Tuesday.

The party's support had been called into question by a last-minute decision by Spain's electoral board on Friday to block ERC's jailed leader Oriol Junqueras from becoming a member of the European Parliament. The board also decided to strip the head of Catalonia's pro-independence regional chief Quim Torra - an ERC ally - of his position as a regional lawmaker.

On Saturday, the leader of the conservative People's Party (PP), Pablo Casado, said Sanchez should ensure the decision to unseat Torra in Catalonia was enforced. "Surrendering to the worst radicals may make you prime minister, but you will not be able to govern," Casado said during the debate.

Tensions over Catalonia highlight the struggles a Socialist-led minority government would have to pass legislation as it would depend on the support or abstention of small regional parties with competing agendas. A few hundred people joined a rally in Madrid on Saturday calling for a "united Spain" and the leader of the far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal, demanded Torra be arrested.

Meanwhile, the Catalan parliament was due to convene for a special session following the electoral board decision. Sanchez said he wanted to resume dialogue over Catalonia's future rather than hammer out the dispute through Spain's courts, but said he would address the issues within Spain's constitutional framework.

The constitution prohibits regions from breaking away and the Catalan independence drive, including a banned referendum in 2017, has triggered Spain's worst political crisis in decades. Among his priorities, Sanchez mentioned increases in corporate tax, more worker-friendly labor legislation, fighting climate change and gender equality. He pledged to lift the minimum wage to 60 percent of average national wages by the end of the government's four-year term.

Sanchez is not expected to win the first confidence vote on Sunday, in which he would require an absolute majority of 176 members among all 350 lawmakers in the Spanish parliament. But he aims to win a second vote on Tuesday which would only require him to obtain more votes in favor than against. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Jessica Jones; additional reporting by Belen Carreno; Editing by Ros Russell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Shorey, Rana take Delhi to 195/4 on day two

Captain Dhruv Shorey and his deputy Nitish Rana shared a combative 122-run stand for the third wicket to steer Delhi to 195 for four on day two of their Ranji Trophy match against table leaders Punjab here on Saturday. Punjab, who had resum...

Severe cold prevails in most parts of UP

Severe cold continued in most parts of Uttar Pradesh with state capital Lucknow witnessing partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning, the meteorological department said. Muzaffarnagar recorded the days lowest temperature in the state at 5 de...

TMC issues show cause notice to party MLA for sharing dais

A Trinamool Congress MLA of East Midnapore district was issued a show cause notice by the party for sharing dais with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh at a function in the district, party sources said on Saturday. TMC MLA of Egra Assembly c...

Delhi BJP leaders stage demonstration against anti-CAA protests

BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and party vice president Shyam Jaju, on Saturday staged a demonstration against the recent violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and created awareness about the law in Aj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020