What will Cong do if persecuted panthi's family seeks refuge in India under CAA, asks Union Minister Badal

Condemning the attack on gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday came down heavily on the opposition parties for not supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and asked what the Congress would do if the persecuted panthi's family seeks refuge in India under the new law.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 04-01-2020 23:01 IST
  • |
  Created: 04-01-2020 23:01 IST
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Condemning the attack on gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday came down heavily on the opposition parties for not supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and asked what the Congress would do if the persecuted panthi's family seeks refuge in India under the new law.

Speaking to ANI, Badal mounted an attack on the Congress and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for opposing the citizenship law: "Amarinder Singh is saying he will not allow the CAA. Now, what should the government do to those who have sought shelter in India? The Congress should respond if the family of that panthi comes here, then what the government must have done?" The Union Minister also said the Pakistan government scripted the entire Nankana Sahib episode. She gave an example of videos sent out by the man involved in violence thanking the Pakistan government for letting the family go scot-free.

"Can't Pakistan government see all this happening? Has their intelligence failed so much that they cannot understand all this? It is clear that it is being done by the Pakistan government to threaten Sikhs there," she said. In an indirect attack on Congress MLA Navjyot Singh Sidhu, Badal enquired as to why Rahul Gandhi has not sent him to bring back pilgrims safely.

"The Chief Minister asked Imran Khan to ensure the safety of pilgrims. I will say this to Singh that your party MLA (Sidhu) who was once a minister and has close relations with the Pakistan government, why is Rahul Gandhi not asking him to bring back pilgrims safely. Pakistan administration was hand in gloves with those who attacked the Nankana Sahib. Will Rahul send your beloved MLA there? Like Imran Khan, Rahul Gandhi is also silent," said Badal. "Why the people who have gone, hugged and kissed at Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony, are not uttering a word today," she said targeting Sidhu over his past visit to Pakistan.

Responding to the presence of Gopal Chawla, who is the Khalistan movement face at Nankana Sahib, Badal said the saddest part is that even Indian political parties are not seeing what Pakistan government is trying to do. "Chawla is close to Hafiz Saeed (founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba ) who had killed our soldiers. Everyone knows how close Chawla is to the Pakistan government and army. The Pakistan government is promoting him but the sadder part is that Indian political parties are not seeing this. And why are they speaking Pakistan's language," she said.

She also took a potshot at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for casting aspersions on the credentials of Hindu refugees that have come from Pakistan. Kejriwal had said that these Hindus might be Pakistan's spies.

"During Punjab elections, Kejriwal had food at a terrorist's residence. Terrorists gave them funding and did campaigning. You dig out records. Our government is capable of identifying the spies and the people of India are patriotic. They do not need a certificate from you," said the minister. The Union Minister's comments came after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening. The group was led by the family of the boy who abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's panthi.Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. (ANI)

