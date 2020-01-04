BJP's Lekhi asks Imran Khan if he ever wondered why even Rohingyas didn't take refuge in Pakistan

Condemning the attack on gurdwara Nankana Sahib, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by asking if he has ever wondered why even Rohingyas do not take refuge in his country. "Nankana Sahib incident is an inhuman act. I want to ask the Pakistan Prime Minister has he ever wondered why even Rohingyas have not chosen to take refuge in Pakistan or you have not chosen to give refuge to Rohingyas," said Lekhi while speaking to ANI.

She sought answers from the Pakistan government as to what action it is going to take against the attackers and how they are going to reassure minorities in their own country. Being asked about the opposition parties including Congress targetting the Centre over the Nankana Sahib attack, she said: "Attacking me or us as BJP is irrelevant. What is important is the Pakistan government's answer to the massacre it has engaged in and minority rights it has violated."

"Attacking Nankana Sahib is equivalent to attacking Jerusalem or Kabba," she asserted. The BJP leader further cornered Khan for peddling a seven-year-old violence video from Bangladesh as a case of what he claimed to be "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP."

"A video was posted by Imran Khan for fake propaganda. You (Khan) should not even try to compare yourself with us as we are a country that holds 73 Firka of Islam. Whereas, you represent a country which couldn't even stay with your Muslim brethren who speak a different language, which is Bangla," she said. Lekhi's comments came after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at the gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening.The group was led by the family of the boy who abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's panthi.Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.