Left Menu
Development News Edition

Starmer launches bid for leadership of UK's Labour Party

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 04:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 04:07 IST
Starmer launches bid for leadership of UK's Labour Party
Labour's spokesman on Brexit, who is seen as a party centrist who could struggle to win over left-wing members who backed Corbyn, released a video talking up his role in key flashpoints in Britain's social history. Image Credit: Flickr

Keir Starmer, a former senior public prosecutor, launched his bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party on Saturday with a defense of his efforts to stand up for "the powerless and against the powerful". Labour's spokesman on Brexit, who is seen as a party centrist who could struggle to win over left-wing members who backed Corbyn, released a video talking up his role in key flashpoints in Britain's social history.

From long-running battles over the closure of mines to the Iraq war and clashes with Rupert Murdoch, Starmer said he had spent his life-fighting injustice and was now ready to take on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. "I still believe another future is possible," he said. "But we have to fight for it."

Corbyn's decision to step down following Johnson's crushing election victory in December has opened the way for a leadership battle that will determine the future direction of the party, which moved to the left during the veteran socialist's tenure. A recent YouGov poll of party members published in the Guardian newspaper put support for Starmer on 61% in a theoretical run-off against Rebecca Long-Bailey, the party's business spokeswoman who has strong ties with trade unions and the party's left-wing.

Starmer's support waned, however, among members who backed Brexit, after he took a leading role in persuading the party to back a second referendum on leaving the European Union. Other candidates who have said they will run for the leadership of the party include foreign spokeswoman Emily Thornberry and outspoken Corbyn critic Jess Phillips. Long-Bailey is expected to join the race in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Crowder scores 27 as Grizzlies rout Clippers

Jae Crowder scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the visiting Memphis Grizzlies coasted past the Los Angeles Clippers 140-114 on Saturday. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and four blocks, while Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks added ...

US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans: Trump.

The US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans Trump. ...

Trump says U.S. will hit 52 Iranian sites if Iran attacks U.S. targets

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks any Americans or any U.S. assets in response to Fridays U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qa...

At least 28 dead in raid on Tripoli military school: ministry

At least 28 people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday in an airstrike on a military school in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a ministry spokesman said. An air raid on the military school of Tripoli killed 28 cadets and injured dozens m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020