UP CM participates in mass contact drive in Gorakhpur to garner support for CAA
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended a 'Jan Sampark programme' here to drum up support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.
The campaign will conclude on January 15. As part of its programme, the BJP has also launched a toll-free number 8866288662 for the people where they can register their endorsement to the new law by giving a missed call.
The Act grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
