Iran's minister Jahromi says Trump is "a terrorist in a suit"- tweet
The United States President Donald Trump is "a terrorist in a suit", Iranian Information and Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Sunday.
"Like ISIS, Like Hitler, Like Genghis! They all hate cultures. Trump is a terrorist in a suit. He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat 'the Great Iranian Nation & Culture'," Jahromi tweeted.
