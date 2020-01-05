Left Menu
Iran's minister Jahromi says Trump is "a terrorist in a suit"- tweet

Image Credit: wikipedia

The United States President Donald Trump is "a terrorist in a suit", Iranian Information and Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Sunday.

"Like ISIS, Like Hitler, Like Genghis! They all hate cultures. Trump is a terrorist in a suit. He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat 'the Great Iranian Nation & Culture'," Jahromi tweeted.

