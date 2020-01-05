Left Menu
Kiren Rijiju launches awareness campaign on CAA in Kerala

  Thiruvai
  Updated: 05-01-2020 18:46 IST
Kiren Rijiju launches awareness campaign on CAA in Kerala

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday launched BJP's door-to-door campaign to dispel 'misinformation' on the CAA in Kerala, expressing hope people of the state with a high literacy rate will not be 'misguided' by those working to 'destroy' the country's social fabric. As part of the campaign, the Sports Minister visited the houses of some prominent citizens, including Malayalam writer and Kerala Sahitya Akademi award winner George Onakkoor here.

On his first stop at Onakkoor's residence, Rijiju explained to him the stand of BJP and the Centre on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, over which protests are being held in various parts of the country. The writer, however, told the minister it was not fair to have excluded members of one religion from the purview of the act.

Rijiju replied the act was not against any particular religion and pointed out that earlier the NDA government had given citizenship to "good Muslims", like singer Adnan Sami. "By good Muslims, we mean those who are not criminals," the Minister explained.

Onakoor, who had participated in BJP programmes, including a recent protest by former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasherkaran, later told mediapersons accompanying the Minister that strict laws were needed to provide citizenship for the security of the country. "But we cannot do that by listing out six religions and leaving out any particular religion from the act. This creates a sense of feeling of bing alienated in the society," he said.

When asked about the views expressed by the writer, Rijiju said in a democracy everyone has the right to have a difference of opinion. "I wanted to meet some prominent personalities... The literacy rate in Kerala is very high. The awareness level is very high. So I am sure and have full confidence that Kerala people, especially the youth, will not be misguided by the anti-social elements who are working day and night to destroy the social fabric of India," the Minister said.

As part of its outreach programme on CAA, the BJP has announced a 10-day door-to-door awareness campaign till January 15 to dispel 'misinformation' on the issue..

