Kejriwal misled people, BJP will form govt in Delhi under Modi's leadership: Shah

In a no-holds-barred attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday accused the AAP chief of misleading people and failing to fulfil his election promises, even as he exuded confidence that the BJP will form government in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a convention of BJP's booth-level workers here, Shah hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress for opposing the amended citizenship law, alleging they had come out with a bundle of lies on the issue and instigated riots.

"Kejriwal miseld people, Congress, specially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra misled people and instigated riots. I want to ask Delhi people if you want a government in Delhi which instigates riots due to its politics," the BJP president said. Shah said that he was confident of BJP's victory as Kejriwal can "mislead" people once but not all the time.

"Media asks me what will happen in Delhi. Delhi is going to have a BJP government under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shah said, in remarks which assume significance as there has been much speculation on whether the party will name its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. Charging Kejriwal with "wasting" public money on advertisements, the BJP chief sought to know whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years in the national capital.

"He promised 20 colleges, I cannot see any even with binoculars. He promised 5,000 schools but they are not visible even with spectacles," Shah said and asked party workers to ensure that the BJP stages a comeback in Delhi after a gap of 20 years. He also accused Kejriwal of "favouring the tukde tukde" gang by not giving sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), in the JNU sedition case.

Shah raised issues like anti-Sikh riots, and construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, besides the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He accused the Congress of failing to provide relief to victims of the 1984 riots and opposing Ram temple at Ayodhya. Listing various works done by Modi government in Delhi including construction of eastern and western peripheral expressways to reduce pollution, expansion of Delhi Metro, property registries in unauthorised colonies and redevelopment of slums, Shah hit out at the Kejriwal government for falling short of fulfilling his promises on various fronts.

Enthused by a packed IGI stadium, where Delhi BJP held its booth level workers convention, Shah asserted that it was evident which party was going to form the next government in Delhi. The Delhi Assembly polls will not be fought merely through rallies, hoardings and posters, and the workers will need to contact each household to spread the message and achievements of Modi government, and "expose Kejriwal's lies and betrayal" and Rahul Gandhi's "anti-national" polices, said the BJP president.

"As your president I will launch the campaign to visit each Mohalla and household," Shah said. Speaking immediately before Shah, party's West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma led the crowd in chanting "Jai Sri Ram" and dubbed Modi as "Bharat ka laal (son of India) who abrogated Article 370, paved way for construction of Ram temple and provided ownership in unauthorised colonies in Delhi as wished by the people.

Verma invited the BJP president to address the booth level workers, introducing him as the man "who delivered what he promised" and under whose leadership the BJP won 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BJP working president JP Nadda said that BJP will achieve its target in Assembly polls through dedication and hard work of its workers.

The convention was attended by Union ministers and Assembly poll incharges Prakash Javadekar, Hardeep Puri and Nityanand Rai, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhi, Hans Raj Hans senior party leader Vijay Malhotra, party vice president Shyam Jaju, election committee convener Tarun Chugh among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.