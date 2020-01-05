Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 21:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump within days, even if it means changing Senate rules so the chamber can move ahead without receiving articles of impeachment from the House of Representatives.

"My goal is to start this trial in the next coming days," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures." "If we don't get the articles this week, then we need to take matters in our own hands and change the rules ... so we can start the trial."

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last month voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power in pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival and for obstructing Congress' investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, has not yet sent the articles to the Senate, where the president will be tried, as Democrats have sought to pressure Republicans to call witnesses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has said the Senate cannot proceed with a trial under its rules until it receives the articles of impeachment from the House. He has argued any decision on potential witnesses should come after senators have heard opening arguments and have had a chance to ask questions.

In saying he would work with McConnell to change the rules if necessary, Graham said any delay in holding a trial was denying Trump an opportunity to confront the accusations and was impeding Congress' ability to pursue other business. "What she's doing is bad for the country," Graham said of Pelosi. "It's bad for the Senate. It keeps us from getting on with the business of the American people. It denies the president his day in court."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Two 'overground workers' of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Two overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district, police said on Sunday. Bashir Ahmad Mengnoo of Khraipakhnoo and Wali Mohammad Sheikh of Swarbati were among 10 persons who had been identifie...

US-Iran tension: Jaishankar holds conversation with Pompeo, highlights India's stakes, concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region and highlighted Indias stakes and concerns. The discussion with his US counter...

Five-star Kerala end winless run in style

Kerala Blasters ended their 10-match winless run in the Hero Indian Super League with a convincing 5-1 demolition of Hyderabad FC here on Sunday. Bartholomew Ogbeche 33, 75 scored twice in a contest that saw the visitors score the opener th...

No proposal before govt on renaming Ramanagara dist: Karna CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that there was no proposal before the government regarding renaming the neighbouring Ramanagara district as Nava New Bengaluru, amid reports that his government was mulling over i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020