CAA right decision: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday said the recent violence and vandalism at a gurdwara in Pakistan has "proved" that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 was a "right decision taken at an appropriate time." He asked why opposition parties are silent after the attack on the holy Sikh shrine of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. What else or bigger proof the opposition parties like Congress, RJD - which are opposing CAA - want that religious minorities are being persecuted in Pakistan, the DyCM said while launching party's awareness campaign-cum-mass contact programme to dispel confusion, misconception on CAA among the people.

He launched the party's awareness programme at Madhu Milan community hall in Shashtri Nagar area under Digha assembly constituency in Patna during which he met people and explained to them legislation. Under the awareness campaign, BJP leaders and workers will visit households across the country on 5 January as part of their exercise to contact three crore families in 10 days to mobilise support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and take on Opposition parties over their campaign against the law.

Minorities in Pakistan have been harassed and persecuted for the past 70 years, the DyCM said. "How many instances or proofs of atrocities and persecution of minorities in Pakistan the opposition Congress, RJD and other opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal would like to have?", he asked. The CAA is meant to give citizenship to refugees who have come to India by December 31, 2014 from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, he said, adding that it was not meant to take away anyone's citizenship To vitiate the atmosphere of the country, Congress, RJD and other opposition parties have spread a confusion especially among Muslims for the sake of vote bank politics, he alleged while asserting that the confusion over CAA has been "largely dispelled"..

