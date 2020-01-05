DMK condemns JNU violence

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday condemned the violence on the JNU campus and sought action against the culprits. Stalin, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, took to Twitter to condemn what he called violence in the aftermath of the protests against the contentious citizenship law.

"Shocked to see visuals of masked miscreants attacking JNU students inside the campus," Stalin said. "DMK condemns rising incidents of violence against students within universities in the aftermath of #CAA2019. All those who are responsible for these incidents must be brought to book immediately," he added. PTI VGN

