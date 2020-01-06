DMK boycotts Governor's speech after being stopped from raising CAA issue

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators on Monday staged a walk-out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly claiming that Governor Banwarilal Purohit did not allow party president M K Stalin to raise some issues, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. When Stalin tried to raise the issue of the newly amended law, Governor said, "I am not new, it has nearly been two years now. You can debate later."

Besides Stalin, those who walked out were Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran and Tamimun Ansari. Later, while addressing media persons, Stalin said, "There are many pending issues which needed to be discussed in this assembly session like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC), economic crisis, etc."

Stalin also said that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supported the "un-constitutional and unsecular" act in both the Houses of Parliament. "These are the reasons why we have boycotted the Governor's speech. They are working for the interest of someone else."

Meanwhile, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran clarified that he had walked out to show his dissent against the Act. "It is against Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils. India is a secular country,' he added. (ANI)

