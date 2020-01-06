DFYI's anti-CAA march to reach Kozhikode beach, Kerala CM to address over 1 lakh people

The anti-Citizenship law march, which was started by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DFYI), the youth wing of CPI (M), on Saturday, reached Kozhikode district on Monday and is moving towards the beach where Kerala Chief Minister is expected to address a gathering of over 1 lakh people. The mass rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act began from Tirur of Malappuram district on Saturday at 9 am. The march was inaugurated by DYFI's All India president PA Muhammad Riyas.

It is expected that approximately 1 lakh people will attend the closing part of the march at the beach here. The march is being led by DYFI state president S Satheesh and secretary AA Raheem.

Protests have erupted across the country over the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.While some protestors argue that the CAA violates the secular identity of the country, others fear that it will endanger their linguistic and cultural identity. (ANI)

