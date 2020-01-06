1.46 crore people eligible to cast their vote in Delhi Assembly polls

A total of 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, according to the final electoral list for Delhi published on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh said the final publication of voters list shows there are total of 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi including 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.

He, however, said people may apply to get themselves registered as voters in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.