Akhilesh, Mulayam always 'sided' with 'anti-nationals': UP minister

  • Mathura
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 14:31 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 14:31 IST
Hitting out at Samajwadi Party for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, Uttar Pradesh Minister Mahendra Singh has said that Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav have always sided with "anti-national forces". He alleged that when both the SP leaders were chief ministers, they "released" banned SIMI activists and "terrorists" in the state.

He attended a programme on Sunday here to raise awareness on the citizenship law. Regarding the law, the minister clarified that the legislation was not for withdrawing citizenship rights but only meant to give citizenship to minorities who have been living in pitiable condition in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The minister said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had pointed out that Priyanka Gandhi "sided" with anti-CAA protesters by visiting their homes and terming "high-handedness" of police. Singh said the entire Gandhi family, including Priyanka, is out on bail and have been rejected by the people.

He urged BJP activists to visit every home to clarify the misconception created by opposition parties about the legislation.

