UP guv meets Mulayam, inquires about his health

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday met Samajwadi Party founder and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence here and enquired about his health. The governor spent about half an hour at Yadav's residence and also wished him on the New Year, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Yadav has not been keeping well from the last few months and was recently hospitalised. Later, the governor also visited the residence of BJP leader Kalyan Singh and extended him best wishes for the New Year and his birthday, the spokesperson said.

Singh, a former UP chief minister and Rajasthan Ex-governor, had celebrated his 88th birthday on Sunday.

