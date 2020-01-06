AAP govt misled people of Delhi for 5 years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday accused the AAP government of misleading the people of Delhi for five years and said after the February 8 Assembly polls, a new dispensation will take over and accelerate development in the national capital. In a series of tweets, Shah also alleged that the AAP government made only promises throughout its tenure and now in the last three months, public money was being spent on advertisements for its announcements.

"I am confident that through this festival of democracy, the government led by a party, which misled people for five years and gave hollow promises, will be defeated and a government will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that can fulfil the people's aspirations," he said in the tweets in Hindi. Shah said the people of Delhi are still looking for free Wi-Fi, 15 lakh CCTV cameras, new colleges and hospitals that were promised by the AAP government.

Welcoming the announcement of the polls, Shah said this election will lay the foundation for accelerating development in Delhi. "I hope that the people of Delhi will vote in large numbers and create a new record," he said.

The home minister appealed to the BJP workers to tell people of the national capital not only about the historic work done by the central government, but also the truth about the AAP government, which has been a "hindrance to the development of Delhi". Shah said this election is the election for the poor to fulfil their dream of a concrete house, this election is an election to remove from powers those who have deprived the poor from the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides poor the right to free treatment, and this election is an election to remove those who do politics of vote bank by violating peace.

The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

