Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt working for short, long term measures to strengthen Indian economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the BJP-led government was working towards short-term and long-term measures to boost the economy and these will benefit the present as well as the coming generations.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 21:39 IST
Govt working for short, long term measures to strengthen Indian economy: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the BJP-led government was working towards short-term and long-term measures to boost the economy and these will benefit the present as well as the coming generations. "The work is on to take short-term and long-term measures to strengthen the Indian economy. Decisions are being taken that will not only benefit the present generation but the next generations as well," Modi said at an event here.

He said that an environment has been created to work with integrity and transparency in the country. "This environment has provided the country the courage to set big goals for itself and achieve them on time," Modi said. "We have made efforts to ensure that the Indian industry moves forward without fear in a transparent environment and creates wealth for the country and itself. More than 1,500 old laws have been abolished to ensure that industrialists are not trapped," he said.

The Prime Minister said the government is working to ensure investment of over Rs 100 lakh crore for creating 21st-century infrastructure in the country and bringing ease of living. "Initiatives have been taken to promote innovation in India and that has seen us jump 20 ranks on the Global Innovation Index in just 5 years. We've been one of the top FDI-attracting countries in the last few years and it is an achievement," the Prime Minister said.

He urged entrepreneurs not to let negativity impact them and move forward with renewed energy. "Today's India wants swifter transactions with more use of technology. In just three years, the widening network of UPI has made it come true. Today, the country is doing safe transactions 24X7," he said.

He said about Rs 9 lakh crore were transacted through UPI in 2018-19. "Till December this financial year, about Rs 15 lakh crore were transacted through UPI. You can guess how fast the country is adopting digital transactions," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Road accident in Sri Lanka kills 7, injures 40

A passenger bus skidded off the road and rolled down a precipice in Sri Lankas Badulla district on Monday, killing 7 people and injuring 40, according to media reports. The accident took place near the mountain town of Madulsima, about 250 ...

Weightlifting corruption, doping accusations 'very serious' - IOC

The International Olympic Committee IOC said on Monday the accusations made by a German broadcaster of corruption and doping cover-ups at the International Weightlifting Federation IWF were very serious and worrying. ARD, who broke the stor...

India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over Nankan Sahib attack, Sikh youth killing in Peshawar

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the recent acts of vandalism and desecration at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and the targeted killing of a Sikh youth in Peshawar. Acting Pakistan High Commissioner Syed Haide...

Jaishankar holds discussion with Jordan, Qatar FMs on regional issues

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held discussions over regional issues with his Jordanian and Qatari counterparts Ayman Safadi and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani respectively.Thank FM AymanHsafadi of Jordan for our conversation to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020