Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi to have assembly polls on Feb 8, counting of votes on Feb 11

Assembly polls will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the metropolis after 20 years.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 22:59 IST
Delhi to have assembly polls on Feb 8, counting of votes on Feb 11
Sunil Arora addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Assembly polls will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the metropolis after 20 years. The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base.

The poll schedule was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press conference here. Counting of votes will take place on February 11. Assembly elections will be held in the backdrop of protests in some parts of the city over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Jawaharlal Nehru University saw unprecedented violence on Sunday and the issue is expected to figure during the campaign.

The AAP government is fighting the polls on the work done over the past five years. Apart from other promises, BJP is expecting to earn the goodwill of people on the move of the central government to bring a law to provide ownership rights to people in illegal colonies of Delhi which is expected to benefit over 40 lakh people. Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Delhi with the announcement of the poll schedule.

Arora said that election notification will be issued on January 14, the last date of nomination of candidates is January 21, scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24. Answering a query, Arora said the poll panel takes impartial decisions.

"Most of them (political parties) come to see us and we all meet very pleasantly. What they say outside Election Commission gates... It is not for us to be kind of judging on comments given by political entities because we believe after voters and political entities are the most important stakeholders in the country. They are welcome to have their views," he said. "During Lok Sabha elections, one of the very senior chief ministers had been directed not to participate anywhere in the country for 72 hours. Actions were taken by Election Commission and same will be done if required," he added.

Arora said 1.46 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections and voting will take place 13,750 polling stations and 90,000 officials will be deployed in the election process. Asked about the situation in Delhi where protests have been held over CAA, Arora said they have had interactions at various levels and expressed confidence that the situation will remain conducive for polls.

"In case of the extraordinary situation during polling, the possibility of deferring the polls is there. Constitution empowers the ECI to take a call if required," he said. The Election Commissioner said that pick and drop facility will be provided to Divyang voters and senior citizens during Delhi assembly election.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress expressed confidence of winning the elections. BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the ruling AAP of not fulfilling its promises. Shah said in a tweet that Delhi will choose a government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP will lead a "positive campaign" and fight the next month's assembly elections on development issues like education, hospital, and infrastructure. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the vote share of the party has increased in Delhi in last five years. He also said that the development of Delhi has been blocked due to "blame-game" politics between AAP and BJP.

In 2015 assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Djokovic, Nadal march on with convincing wins at ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic braved extreme humidity to beat tricky French opponent Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 and later helped Serbia win the doubles as they progressed at the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Brisbane on Monday.Spains world number one Rafa Nad...

JNU professor withdraws from panel citing situation in university

Eminent economist and JNU professor C P Chandrasekhar on Monday said he had withdrawn from the newly-constituted 28-member Standing Committee on Statistics SCES, chaired by former chief statistician Pranob Sen, citing the situation in the u...

Jadavpur University students, police clash in Kolkata

A clash broke out between the students of Jadavpur University and police personnel near Sulekha Mor in Kolkata on Monday during a protest against the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU in New Delhi. In a video of th...

More than 3 lakh 'ghost children' identified in Assam govt schools

Over three lakh children have been identified as ghost children who were registered in the erstwhile Congress government in Assam to embezzle public money. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was informed that more than 3 lakh 12 thousa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020