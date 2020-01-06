Congress forms fact-finding committee to inquire into JNU violence

The Congress party on Monday formed a fact-finding committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The committee is expected to submit its report to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi within a week.

"Congress president has appointed a fact-finding committee on the JNU incident. They are asked to conduct a detailed inquiry on the incident of violence in JNU campus and submit the report to the Congress president within a week," an official release said. Among the members of the committee are All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, former NSUI president Amrita Dhawan, MP Hibi Eden and MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

