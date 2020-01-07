'Never threaten Iran,' Iran president tells Trump

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday warned his American counterpart, Donald Trump, to "never threaten the Iranian nation" after he issued a US strike list of 52 targets in the Islamic republic.

"Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655 Never threaten the Iranian nation," he tweeted, referring to the 290 lives lost in July 1988 when a US warship shot down passenger plane Iran Air 655 in the Gulf.

