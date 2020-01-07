U.S. VP Pence to lay out Iran policy in Monday speech -White House official

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will give a speech on Monday laying out the U.S. government policy on Iran, a White House official said, after the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general sparked protests across the Middle Eastern nation.

Pence will make the remarks at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies' National Security Summit, and is expected to focus on differences between the Iranian people and their government, the person said, declining to offer further details on content.

