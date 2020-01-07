Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's lawmakers likely to back Sanchez coalition in tight vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 04:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 04:31 IST
Spain's lawmakers likely to back Sanchez coalition in tight vote

Spanish lawmakers are expected to vote by the narrowest of margins on Tuesday to confirm Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez as head of a left-wing coalition government.

In a parliamentary session scheduled for 12 p.m. (1100 GMT) - the second vote in three days - Sanchez looks set to win the support of just enough legislators to form a cabinet and so break the country's current political gridlock. After two inconclusive general elections in 2019, Sanchez's Socialist party has allied with far-left Unidas Podemos, though the two parties' combined 155 seats are not enough for a majority in Spain's highly fragmented 350-seat parliament.

In his first attempt on Sunday, Sanchez fell short of the absolute majority required to confirm him as prime minister in a first vote in parliament. Spanish law lowers the bar to a simple majority in a second vote held at least 48 hours after the first. With the conservative People's Party and far-right Vox - the second and third largest parties - refusing to back the coalition, victory for Sanchez hinges on the support of small regional parties that each control a handful of seats or, rather, their abstention.

On Sunday, Sanchez secured a majority of just one, with 166 "yes" votes against 165 "no", while 18 legislators abstained. Podemos legislator Aina Vidal, who was not present on Sunday for health reasons, said via her twitter account that she would vote on Tuesday, strengthening marginally Sanchez's position.

To gain acquiescence from Catalonia's largest separatist party, Esquerra Republica de Catalunya (ERC), Sanchez last week agreed to hold a dialogue over the future of Catalonia if he is confirmed. He agreed to submit the dialogue's conclusions to Catalan voters. Sanchez and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias said they would push for tax increases on high-income earners and companies. The coalition also intends to roll back labour reforms passed by a previous conservative government.

Without a reliable majority in parliament, however, the coalition would likely struggle to pass legislation. The previous minority government in Spain, also headed by Sanchez, was forced to throw in the towel after less than a year when Catalan separatists withdrew their support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate impeachment trial of the president, a surprise development that could potentially strengthen the case...

Australia bolsters defences as cost of huge bushfires rises

Australian firefighters used cool weather on Tuesday to try to strengthen containment lines around almost 200 wildfires burning in the countrys southeast, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepared to meet with insurance and bank executives ...

Cricket-Outplayed in Australia, New Zealand look to bounce back against India

New Zealand could hardly but concede that they had been outplayed in all departments on their tour of Australia but will try to learn from the experience and look to rediscover their form in next months home series against India.The Blacks ...

UNESCO asks US, Iran to protect cultural sites

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO has asked Iran and the US to observe conventions obliging states to protect cultural sites after President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iranian culturally impo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020