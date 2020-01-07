Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Who wants to replace UK's defeated Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 15:22 IST
FACTBOX-Who wants to replace UK's defeated Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn?
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (Labour Party)

Britain's opposition Labour Party will elect a new leader after veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn said he would step down following his party's election defeat by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives.

The Labour leadership ballot will run from Feb. 21 to April 2, with results announced on Saturday, April 4. The party will also elect a new deputy leader. The next leader and deputy leader will be chosen by a vote of party members and other affiliated or registered supporters.

Here are the likely candidates: CLIVE LEWIS

Announcing his plan to run for leader, Lewis, 48, said he believed party members needed to have a greater say over selecting candidates and determining policy. Before becoming a member of parliament in 2015, Lewis was a television news reporter for more than 10 years. He was also a member of the army reserve, serving in Afghanistan in 2009.

Lewis was involved in student politics while at university. He is now a junior finance spokesman for Labour, having previously done stints as both the party's spokesman for defense and for business. REBECCA LONG-BAILEY

Long-Bailey, 40, is seen as a strong contender because she has strong ties with trade unions, who are hugely influential within Labour, and is close to Corbyn and his senior ally John McDonnell. She represents the northern English constituency of Salford and Eccles and serves as Corbyn's business spokeswoman. Her first job was working in a pawnbroker's, and she went on to become a solicitor in the healthcare sector.

Announcing her candidacy, Long-Bailey said Labour needed a socialist leader committed to delivering the policies developed under Corbyn. LISA NANDY

Nandy, a 40-year-old former Labour policy chief for energy and climate change, has said the party will become irrelevant unless it changes course. She is running for the leadership. A lawmaker who has represented the northern English town of Wigan since 2010, Nandy says Labour should focus more on towns, where, she believes "there is a strong feeling ... that Labour stopped listening long ago".

She resigned her energy post in 2016, one of several so-called "shadow ministers" who quit in protest against Corbyn. "He is unable to form a broad, inclusive shadow cabinet that draws on the best of our movement's left and right traditions," she wrote at the time. JESS PHILLIPS

Known for being outspoken and candid, Phillips has long been a Corbyn critic. The 38-year-old ran women's refuges for victims of domestic abuse before becoming a member of parliament for Birmingham Yardley in central England in 2015. The youngest of four children, Phillips grew up in a Labour-supporting working class household and was given the membership of the party for her 14th birthday. It was a childhood ambition to become prime minister.

Phillips said she would run for the leadership to challenge Johnson, and to rebuild trust with voters. Politics needs honest voices, she said. KEIR Starmer

Starmer, 57, has been Labour's Brexit spokesman since October 2016 and is seen as having played a key role in pushing the party to back a second referendum on leaving the EU. Starmer said he had spent his life-fighting injustice and was now ready to take on Johnson's Conservatives. Seen as a party centrist, Starmer has warned against overreacting to the party's election defeat by ditching Corbyn's left-wing agenda entirely. He describes himself as a socialist.

Starmer is a barrister who served as a senior public prosecutor before entering parliament and was knighted in 2014 for services to law and criminal justice. EMILY THORNBERRY

Thornberry, 59, has represented the seat in north London next door to Corbyn's since 2005 and is Labour's foreign affairs spokeswoman. She is running for the leadership. A strong supporter of a second Brexit referendum and of remaining in the European Union, Thornberry has said the question for the next leader should not be their position on Brexit but what their plan is for taking on Johnson.

Thornberry joined Labour when she was 17, saying she was motivated by her experience of being raised by a single mother in social housing. She went on to become a human rights barrister. TIMETABLE FOR THE ELECTION

Jan. 7-13 - Nominations for candidates open from members of parliament and members of the European Parliament. Jan. 14-16 - People can pay 25 pounds to become a registered supporter of the party to vote in the leadership election.

Jan. 20 - Freeze date after which new members and affiliated supporters will not be eligible to vote. Jan. 15 - The second round of nominations opens, for local Labour Parties and affiliated organizations such as trade unions.

Feb. 21 - Ballot opens. April 2 - Ballot closes.

April 4 - Special conference to announce the result.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-UK supermarkets suffer worst Christmas since 2014 with Morrisons the laggard

Morrisons was the big loser as Britains major food retailers endured their worst Christmas since 2014, hurt by intense competition and sustained consumer uncertainty which deterred shoppers from splashing out. Industry data from market rese...

Stampede kills 32 at funeral for Iran general killed by US

Tehran, Jan 7 AP A stampede erupted on Tuesday at a funeral procession for a top Iranian general killed in a US airstrike last week, killing 32 people and injuring 190 others, state television reported. According to the report, the stampede...

In face of Iraq turmoil, Kurds wait before placing bets

Baghdad, Jan 7 AFP Things are moving fast in federal Iraq, as pro-Iran factions flex their muscles and authorities seek to oust foreign troops. Amid the chaos, Iraqs Kurds are watching apprehensively before placing their bets. Caught betwee...

Cricket-South Africa lose Du Plessis in fight for survival at Newlands

Spinner Dom Bess picked up the key wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis before lunch to strike a heavy blow to South Africas bid to save the second test on the final day on Tuesday.With South Africa 170 for four at the interval, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020