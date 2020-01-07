Leaders in Maha Vikas Aghadi not happy among themselves, says BJP's Girish Mahajan
BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Monday said that being in opposition, the party is keeping a watch over the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra.
BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Monday said that being in opposition, the party is keeping a watch over the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra. Talking to media persons here, Mahajan said that dissent voices can be heard in the state government.
"This happens when three parties come together. Leaders in Maha Vikas Aghadi are not happy among themselves. We being in Opposition are keeping a watch on it," Mahajan said. Asked about Sharad Pawar's name being pitched for President in 2022, Mahajan said, "it is their decision, let them talk about it." (ANI)
