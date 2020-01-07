Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa oppn has not even visited Mahadayi diversion site: Lobo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 17:34 IST
Goa oppn has not even visited Mahadayi diversion site: Lobo

Goa Port Minister Michael Lobo on Tuesday said the state's opposition was creating a hue and cry over the diversion of Mahadayi river water by Karnataka but had never gone to the site to check "ground reality". Goa and Karnataka are embroiled in a dispute over the sharing of Mahadayi river water and the issue came to the fore again after the Centre in December told the neighbouring state that environment clearance was not required for its Kalasa Banduri drinking water project on the river.

Earlier in the day, opposition parties had submitted an adjournment notice on the Mahadayi water diversion issue to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar before the commencement of the one-day session of the Goa Assembly. Patnekar disallowed the motion claiming the session was being held for a special purpose (to ratify constitutional amendment bill that extends reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by another 10 years).

"So-called leaders of Goa are raising the Mahadayi issue without even visiting the site, where Karnakata has diverted the river's water, to understand ground reality," Lobo said. He said these leaders had skipped a visit to the site in 2018 when Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was the Assembly speaker.

Lobo said the Mahadayi dispute was being heard by the Supreme Court and justice would be done to Goa. On the opposition's adjournment motion, Lobo said everyone, cutting across party lines, was united in Goa on the Mahadayi issue.

"But we have to wait for Supreme Court's decision," he said. Lobo further said it was the Congress which had failed the state on the Mahadayi dispute because the diversion by Karnataka happened when it was in power.

"Karnataka has spent Rs 1,000 crore (in diversion). It took five years, it did not happen overnight," he claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Twin murder accused arrested after two years of crime

A Special Task Force team of the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a man wanted for allegedly killing a truck driver and his helper two years ago, officials said. Accused Hitesh Mahendru alias Kalia had killed the duo in Sambhal dist...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Osaka sees off Sakkari challenge to advance in Brisbane

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka began her 2020 season with a 6-2 6-74 6-3 victory over Maria Sakkari in the opening round of the Brisbane International on Tuesday.Osaka fired 16 aces and broke her Greek opponent four times in the t...

Temperatures dip in Bengal plains, Darjeeling clocks 1.6 deg C

Temperatures dipped further in the plains of West Bengal on Tuesday while the Himalayan town of Darjeeling clocked 1.6 degrees Celsius, a notch warmer than the previous day, the Met department said. Hilltown Kalimpong recorded 3 degrees Ce...

UPDATE 1-Jury selection in Weinstein rape trial begins in wake of new charges

Lawyers in Harvey Weinsteins rape trial will begin selecting jurors on Tuesday, a challenging process in the wake of the MeToo movement and fresh sex crime charges brought against the former film producer. Hours after Weinsteins New York tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020