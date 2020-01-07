Owaisi slams police for booking injured JNU students

Condemning the police for filing cases against students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) injured in recent violence, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said trespass and attempt to murder cases should be booked against those responsible for the incidents. He also demanded that the vice-chancellor of JNU should quit and go if there is any shame left over the violence as he was supposed to be the guardian of the students.

Referring to the violence unleashed by a group of masked goons in the campus on Sunday, Owaisi asked how did they enter the university. "Which BJP MP was involved in it. It should have been stopped, he said. "They should be booked for trespassing under IPC section.

They had rods in their hands. They hit the union (JNUSU) president. There should be a case of attempt to murder," he told a press conference here. Slamming the Delhi police for not rushing in time to the aid of women students who were screaming for help, he alleged it was the same police which was responsible for a student losing an eye in Jamia Millia.

May be, it is new India, he said. The Hyderabad MP condemned the registration of an FIR byDelhi police against "the girl who was injured in the violence" at theJNU instead of booking those who made an attempt to 'kill' her.

Delhi police said FIRs were registered in connection with vandalism at the server room at the JNU on a complaint from the university administration on January 5. The administration had given the names of students union office bearers including its president Aishe Ghosh in connection with the vandalism but police have not put her name or that of other students in the accused column of the FIRs.

Without naming Ghosh, Owaisi said it was 'unfortunate' that a case had been registered against the "girl who had 18- 19 stitches on her head". "Instead of booking a trespass case, attempt to murder case on all these people, what we are seeing is complete reverse is happening. This is injustice, I condemn this behavior. It is completely wrong," he maintained.

On reports that a fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal owned responsibility for the violence at JNU, he said: Who is this joker who said that he is taking responsibility. On BJP's reported claim that Muslims have started taking the national flag and singing the national anthem because of the citizenship law, he said it was completely wrong. BJP should not belittle people by making such statements.

Everyone who is protesting, he is protesting because he is concerned as an Indian citizen and not because of his religion... they are concerned about the country's future, but BJP wants to give it a communal angle, he claimed. Owaisi along with leaders of the United Muslim Action Committee also announced "a peaceful protest rally" would be held on January 10from 2 PM to 5 PM in the city.

OnJanuary 25, a protest meeting and a 'Mushaira' will be held in front of historic Charminar whereinrenowned poets will participate and at 12 midnightthe national flag will be hoisted, he said. On January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a human chain would be formed as part of a silent protest, he added..

