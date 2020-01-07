Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi slams police for booking injured JNU students

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 18:14 IST
Owaisi slams police for booking injured JNU students

Condemning the police for filing cases against students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) injured in recent violence, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said trespass and attempt to murder cases should be booked against those responsible for the incidents. He also demanded that the vice-chancellor of JNU should quit and go if there is any shame left over the violence as he was supposed to be the guardian of the students.

Referring to the violence unleashed by a group of masked goons in the campus on Sunday, Owaisi asked how did they enter the university. "Which BJP MP was involved in it. It should have been stopped, he said. "They should be booked for trespassing under IPC section.

They had rods in their hands. They hit the union (JNUSU) president. There should be a case of attempt to murder," he told a press conference here. Slamming the Delhi police for not rushing in time to the aid of women students who were screaming for help, he alleged it was the same police which was responsible for a student losing an eye in Jamia Millia.

May be, it is new India, he said. The Hyderabad MP condemned the registration of an FIR byDelhi police against "the girl who was injured in the violence" at theJNU instead of booking those who made an attempt to 'kill' her.

Delhi police said FIRs were registered in connection with vandalism at the server room at the JNU on a complaint from the university administration on January 5. The administration had given the names of students union office bearers including its president Aishe Ghosh in connection with the vandalism but police have not put her name or that of other students in the accused column of the FIRs.

Without naming Ghosh, Owaisi said it was 'unfortunate' that a case had been registered against the "girl who had 18- 19 stitches on her head". "Instead of booking a trespass case, attempt to murder case on all these people, what we are seeing is complete reverse is happening. This is injustice, I condemn this behavior. It is completely wrong," he maintained.

On reports that a fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal owned responsibility for the violence at JNU, he said: Who is this joker who said that he is taking responsibility. On BJP's reported claim that Muslims have started taking the national flag and singing the national anthem because of the citizenship law, he said it was completely wrong. BJP should not belittle people by making such statements.

Everyone who is protesting, he is protesting because he is concerned as an Indian citizen and not because of his religion... they are concerned about the country's future, but BJP wants to give it a communal angle, he claimed. Owaisi along with leaders of the United Muslim Action Committee also announced "a peaceful protest rally" would be held on January 10from 2 PM to 5 PM in the city.

OnJanuary 25, a protest meeting and a 'Mushaira' will be held in front of historic Charminar whereinrenowned poets will participate and at 12 midnightthe national flag will be hoisted, he said. On January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a human chain would be formed as part of a silent protest, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin makes rare visit to Syria, meets Assad

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Syria where he has held talks with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus, Syrian state media and Russias Interfax said on Tuesday.It marks Putins first trip to Syria since he visit...

UPDATE 2-Russia's VTB sues Mozambique over loan in $2 bln debt scandal

Russian bank VTB issuing a Mozambique state-owned company over 535 million it extended as part a series of loans now at the center of a 2 billion debt scandal. An online court filing dated Dec. 23 shows VTB has lodged a lawsuit in Britains ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow set to open flat as Iran tensions ease

The SP 500 and the Dow were on track to open largely flat on Tuesday in the absence of fresh escalation in the standoff between the United States and Iran, while the Nasdaq was set to get a boost from positive corporate updates from chipmak...

Bajaj Finance Limited launches industry-first Systematic Deposit Plan

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, has launched Systematic Deposit plan - a monthly savings plan, for those looking to invest in Fixed Deposit through small monthly savings.Starting at just Rs. 5000 per m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020