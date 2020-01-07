Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Spain gets coalition government as Sanchez wins parliamentary vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 21:02 IST
UPDATE 3-Spain gets coalition government as Sanchez wins parliamentary vote
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez narrowly won parliamentary backing on Tuesday for Spain's first coalition government in decades, ending a long political stalemate but leaving him reliant on a fragile patchwork of alliances to pass laws.

After nearly a year of caretaker governments, Sanchez won the simple majority he needed by two votes thanks to the support of lawmakers from smaller regional parties. He and coalition ally Pablo Iglesias, the leader of left-wing Unidas Podemos, now want to roll back some of the labor reforms passed by a previous conservative government and push for tax increases on high-income earners and companies.

But the two parties between them hold just 155 of the 350 seats in a deeply fragmented parliament, where antagonism between left and right was further inflamed by a deal the Socialists struck with Catalan nationalists to get the coalition voted through. "I trust that we can overcome the atmosphere of irritation and tension and that we can recover space for consensus and for agreement," Sanchez told parliament prior to the vote.

The session was interrupted by shouts and insults, with politicians from the right accusing Sanchez of betraying Spain over Catalonia, whose independence drive has triggered a political crisis. In the run-up to the vote, politicians also accused each other of pressuring lawmakers, in particular from small regional parties that said they would back Sanchez, to change their minds.

TENSIONS But in the end, the vote to install Spain's first coalition government since its return to democracy in the late 1970s passed off as expected.

Sanchez won the backing of 167 of the 350 legislators, while 165 voted against. The remaining 18 abstained, including the lawmakers of Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), after Sanchez agreed to hold a dialogue over the future of Catalonia and submit its conclusions to voters in the region.

Mainstream right-wing parties have steadfastly refused to hold any such talks on the future of Catalonia, where a botched independence declaration in 2017 led to the jailing of separatist leaders, galvanizing an at times violent protest movement. The rise of new parties in Spain over the past five years has ended decades of dominance by the Socialists and conservative People's Party over Spanish politics, making the process of forming governments and keeping them in power far harder.

The Socialists came first in two inconclusive national elections in 2019, and Sanchez has led a caretaker government that had little margin to push through policies. The minority government he previously headed was forced to throw in the towel after less than a year when Catalan separatists withdrew their support. Portfolios in his new government have yet to be officially announced but will include Iglesias and Sanchez's economy minister Nadia Calvino as vice-presidents.

How the Socialists and Podemos will work together also remains an open question, as the parties were at odds for much of 2019. "The hard part starts tomorrow," said Aitor Esteban, a lawmaker, and spokesman for the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), who voted for Sanchez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

NATO moving some personnel out of Iraq due to safety concerns

NATO is moving some of its trainers out of Iraq, a NATO official said on Tuesday, following fears of a regional conflagration in the wake of a U.S. drone strike on Irans top military commander last week.We are taking all precautions necessa...

WRAPUP 2-Declining imports push U.S. trade deficit to three-year low

The U.S. trade deficit fell to a more than three-year low in November as imports declined further, likely weighed down by the Trump administrations trade war with China, and exports rebounded, suggesting the economy ended 2019 on solid foot...

UPDATE 1-UK's Javid pledges more spending to help voters in March 11 budget

British finance minister Sajid Javid promised to use public investment to help the voters who gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson a thumping election win last month, heralding a shift in capital spending towards underperforming regions of the...

US STOCKS-Energy, healthcare stocks drag Wall Street lower

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged down by oil and healthcare stocks as investors nervously awaited further developments on the U.S.-Iran conflict.Energy stocks were down 0.9 as oil prices surrendered gains made over the pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020