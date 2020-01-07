'2020, phir se Nitish' JD(U) unveils new slogan for assembly polls

Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday unveiled new slogans calling for the re-election of the incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Assembly Polls are likely to be held in Bihar later this year.

The slogans put up by the party in a series of tweets read - "Do hazar bees, phir se Nitish (Nitish again in 2020)" and "2020, tay Nitish (Nitish decided for 2020)". Earlier on January 4, the RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a tweet had called for the removal of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister. "...#2020_hatao_Nitish (removal Nitish Kumar in 2020)," the RJD Chief had tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.