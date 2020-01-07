Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ivanka Trump faces backlash as keynote speaker at tech conference

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 23:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 23:15 IST
UPDATE 1-Ivanka Trump faces backlash as keynote speaker at tech conference
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Ivanka Trump, daughter, and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump is facing a backlash for her lack of tech qualifications from industry officials ahead of her speech at a big annual technology industry show in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Ivanka Trump will deliver the keynote speech at 2 p.m. PT (2200 GMT) at CES on "The Path to the Future of Work", which will address technology's role in creating and enabling the workforce of the future.

The conference organizers have defended inviting Trump saying she leads the White House's efforts on job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training, and entrepreneurship. In a statement issued by the White House on Tuesday, Trump said she is pleased to see CES discussing the critical issue of workforce development.

"Our current and future workforce rely on the efforts of industry, academia, and government to fill our workforce needs and I'm excited to discuss how the Trump administration is championing these shared goals." But the decision to give her the opportunity has invited scathing criticism, especially from women in the tech industry. Women Who Tech group on Facebook expressed their displeasure at CES's decision to invite Trump. Investor Elisabeth Fullerton wrote: "This is an insult to women in technology. We did hard times in university, engineering, math, and applied sciences. This is what extreme privilege and entitlement get you. It's not what you know it's who you know I guess." Others like tech analyst Carolina Milanesi expressed her displeasure in an op-ed published in Forbes. "The reason for my upset is rooted in the fact that there are many more women who are in tech and are entrepreneurs who could run circles around Trump on how technology will impact the future of work," Milanesi said.

Video game developer Brianna Wu, who is running for U.S. Congress as a Democrat in Massachusetts, criticized the decision on Twitter. "Beyond the politics of the Trump administration - Ivanka is not a woman in tech. She's not a CEO. She has no background. It's a lazy attempt to emulate diversity – but like all emulation it's not quite the real thing," Wu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Intel's Mobileye demos autonomous car equipped only with cameras, no other sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip as Middle East concerns persist; chips rally

Oil stocks shed the most on the SP 500 on Tuesday, taking the benchmark index further away from record highs, as investors nervously awaited the latest in the U.S.-Iran standoff.A near 2 loss for oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp...

Canadian Space Technology Startup SkyWatch Raises $7.5M USD ($10M CAD) to Make Satellite Data Easily Accessible

&#160;SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. SkyWatch, a Waterloo-based space technology startup, announced&#160;it has completed a 7.5M USD10M CAD Series A round of financing to provide companies with affordable and reliable access to satellite ...

France advises French nationals against going to Iran

France on Tuesday warned its nationals against traveling to Iran, citing an extremely volatile security situation. The Foreign Ministry is also advising French nationals that could not temporarily leave Iran to be extremely cautious.It is r...

U.S., European regulators to meet with Boeing this week on 737 MAX software audit

U.S. and European aviation safety regulators will meet with Boeing this week in an effort to complete a 737 MAX software documentation audit - a key step toward the grounded planes eventual return to service.The European Union Aviation Safe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020