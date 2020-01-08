Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Senate Republicans back plan for Trump impeachment trial rules

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 02:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 01:59 IST
UPDATE 2-Senate Republicans back plan for Trump impeachment trial rules
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, dealing a blow to Democrats' efforts to call new witnesses against the president. Democrats want several White House officials and Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton to testify at the trial in the Republican-controlled Senate about their knowledge of the president's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

McConnell has resisted the idea, instead seeking a fast trial based on evidence collected in the House of Representatives before it voted last month to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. While Republicans are still divided over whether the Senate should eventually hear more testimony, the vast majority of them have agreed to leave the decision until after the trial has started, McConnell told a news conference.

Senator Lindsey Graham said 51 of the 53 Republicans in the Senate were backing that plan. "We've got the votes necessary to start the trial using the Clinton model, which is good news," Graham said, referring to an arrangement made during the 1999 impeachment trial of then-President Bill Clinton after Republicans and Democrats were similarly deadlocked over the question of witness testimony.

The House has charged Trump with abusing his power for personal gain by asking Ukraine to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in November's presidential election. It also charged the president with obstructing Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.

Trump says he did nothing wrong and has dismissed his impeachment as a partisan bid to undo his 2016 election win. Democrats say Bolton and the other new witnesses must be heard for the trial to be a fair one. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats would force votes during the trial to have new witnesses testify.

"Make no mistake, on the question of witnesses and documents, Republicans may run, but they can't hide," Schumer said on the Senate floor. The trial is likely to lead to Trump's acquittal before the 2020 presidential election campaign heats up, as no Republicans have voiced support for removing him from office. A two-thirds majority of the Senate is needed to vote to oust a president.

PELOSI STRATEGY No date has been set for the trial yet. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, has so far declined to submit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate, effectively delaying any trial.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pelosi's office said no decision has been made on the timeline for sending the articles to the Senate. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said he expected Pelosi would send the articles soon.

"I would expect that given this announcement that she would likely send them over," Murphy said, adding that Democrats needed to decide on their best strategy. "At this point, our best leverage is probably inside that trial." Bolton is among the potential witnesses Democrats want to testify. On Monday, he said he was willing to do so.

Other witnesses during the House impeachment investigation testified that Bolton strongly objected to an effort by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Ukraine's government outside of regular diplomatic channels, with one saying Bolton referred to the arrangement as a "drug deal." Bolton refused to participate in the House impeachment inquiry while the Trump administration and Congress battled in court for access to witnesses and documentary evidence.

The White House could try to block Bolton, who was fired by Trump in September, from testifying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Intel's Mobileye demos autonomous car equipped only with cameras, no other sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan bans newspapers, TV stations over Bashir ties

Khartoum, Jan 8 AFP Sudan banned two newspapers and two television stations on Tuesday, saying they had received funding from the government of former president Omar al-Bashir who was ousted last year following protests. The decision was ma...

POLL-Americans increasingly critical of Trump's record on Iran, most expect war

The American public is increasingly critical of President Donald Trumps handling of Iran after he ordered the U.S. military to kill a powerful Iranian military commander, and a majority of U.S. adults now expect the countries to be at war i...

US won't grant visa to Zarif for UNSC meet: UN informs Iran

The United Nations has informed Iran that the United States will not grant a visa to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to participate in the UNSC meeting later this week. Iran had submitted an application for a US visa on December 10.La...

Steps being taken for simplification of GST: Sitharaman assures traders

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that steps are being taken for simplification of GST and revenue secretary was brainstorming with officers from different parts of the country over ways to simplify the Goods and Services ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020