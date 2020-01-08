Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democratic presidential contender Warren calls on Trump to 'de-escalate' with Iran

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 08:38 IST
Democratic presidential contender Warren calls on Trump to 'de-escalate' with Iran
Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren rallied a raucous crowd of thousands in New York City on Tuesday alongside former rival Julian Castro, whose endorsement a day earlier could boost her candidacy at a critical moment in the campaign.

Castro, a former U.S. housing and urban development secretary under President Barack Obama, told the crowd about having lunch with Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, early in his tenure, and expecting to engage in some small talk to get to know one another. "Boy, was I in for a rude awakening," he said to laughter. "She wasn't there for small talk. She was there to learn what I was going to do to make sure more people could stay in their homes."

There are 14 Democrats seeking to take on Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. Warren remains near the top of the field but has seen her poll numbers stall in recent months. She currently trails former Vice President Joe Biden and fellow liberal U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

She will travel this weekend to Iowa, which holds the first nominating contest in early February. Castro, who was the only Latino candidate in the Democratic presidential field, will join her on the campaign trail on Sunday. In a 40-minute speech on Tuesday, Warren echoed the theme at the core of her campaign: The government has been corrupted by money to favor corporations and the wealthy over working families. She touted her plans for a wealth tax, major new restrictions on lobbying and renewed enforcement of antitrust laws to break up massive companies – drawing a chant of "break them up" from the crowd.

Warren also mocked unnamed billionaires for "crying" on television about her proposed wealth tax and noted that others had decided to run for president, a clear reference to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who jumped into the Democratic race in November. The crowd of Brooklynites responded with boos for their former mayor. Before launching her stump speech, Warren called on the Trump administration to reduce tensions with Iran, shortly after Tehran launched missile attacks against U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

"This is a reminder why we need to de-escalate tension in the Middle East," she said. "The American people do not want a war with Iran." The Iranian attacks were in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike last Friday that killed Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander whose death has ignited fears of a broader conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines orders citizens in Iraq to leave after Iran attacks U.S. forces

The Philippines has ordered a mandatory evacuation for Filipinos in Iraq, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after Iran attacked American forces there in response to a U.S. strike that killed an Iranian general last week.The Alert Leve...

Ukrainian passenger plane crashes after takeoff in Tehran: Iranian media. (AFP) SCYSCY

Ukrainian passenger plane crashes after takeoff in Tehran Iranian media. AFP SCYSCY...

WRAPUP 6-Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All is well!'

Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Iran fired more tha...

Lewis hits undefeated 99 as Windies ease to victory

Opening batsman Evin Lewis fell agonizingly short of a century as his undefeated 99 helped West Indies to cruise to a five-wicket win over Ireland in the first one-day international at Kensington Oval on Tuesday. The 28-year-old left-hander...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020