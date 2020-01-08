Iraq's Kurdistan region's PM says discussed developments with Pompeo

Iraq's Kurdistan region's prime minister, Masrour Barzani, said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday that he had a call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo where they discussed the current developments in Iraq.

Barzani also said that he suggested ways of de-escalation and containing the situation. The phone call comes after Iran launched a missile attack on Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base that hosts U.S. Forces.

