Left Menu
Development News Edition

No financial assistance from Centre for Gangasagar mela, don't

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patharpratima
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 12:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:45 IST
No financial assistance from Centre for Gangasagar mela, don't
Image Credit:

Accusing the Centre of partisan approach, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the BJP-led government did not provide any financial assistance for the Gangasagar mela, despite repeated requests by her dispensation. Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said the central government did not mind doling out funds for the Kumbh mela, but paid no heed to West Bengal's plea for a bridge over the Muriganga river.

"I had repeatedly requested the Centre to construct an iron bridge on the Muriganga river, but my pleas were not entertained. The Centre did not provide any financial assistance... "When I am done clearing debts of Rs 50,000 crore (annually), the first project that I will take up is the construction of the bridge," she claimed.

Addressing a programme here, the chief minister said that her government had been making consistent efforts to develop the Sagar Island -- where thousands gather every year to take a dip at the confluence of Ganges and Bay of Bengal - and rolled back the tax earlier levied on the pilgrims. "Gangasagar Mela is at par with the Kumbh Mela. The Centre provides funds for Kumbh Mela but does not extend financial assistance for Gangasagar. We don't want to beg..." she asserted.

Talking about the preparations for the week-long mela, the TMC boss said around 22 jetties would be operational during the congregation, and six barges, 132 vessels and 4000 buses employed to ferry the pilgrims. The CM had on Monday stated her government would provide an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for every pilgrim visiting the Gangasagar mela, set to begin on January 11..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Iran will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating its tensions with US: Iranian Envoy

Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating its tensions with the US after the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian envoy here said on Wednesday. His comments come hours after Iran launche...

Banks, financial institutions affected by strike in Tripura

The strike called by trade unions evoked a mixed response in BJP-ruled Tripura where banks and offices of financial institutions remained shut in most places on Wednesday, even as train services and vehicles operated as usual. Shops and ma...

Day after clash, 25 members of ABVP and NSUI booked;no arrests

At least 25 members of the ABVP and NSUI were booked by the Ahmedabad police on Wednesday on the charges of rioting and assault, a day after a clash between the two student unions left four activists from both the sides injured. The NSUI h...

Bruins score early, late to crush Predators

David Pastrnak scored his NHL-leading 32nd goal of the season and goaltender Tuukka Rask made 33 saves as the Boston Bruins defeated host Nashville 6-2 Tuesday night, spoiling the debut of Predators coach John Hynes. Hynes, who started the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020