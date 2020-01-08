No financial assistance from Centre for Gangasagar mela, don't

Accusing the Centre of partisan approach, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the BJP-led government did not provide any financial assistance for the Gangasagar mela, despite repeated requests by her dispensation. Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said the central government did not mind doling out funds for the Kumbh mela, but paid no heed to West Bengal's plea for a bridge over the Muriganga river.

"I had repeatedly requested the Centre to construct an iron bridge on the Muriganga river, but my pleas were not entertained. The Centre did not provide any financial assistance... "When I am done clearing debts of Rs 50,000 crore (annually), the first project that I will take up is the construction of the bridge," she claimed.

Addressing a programme here, the chief minister said that her government had been making consistent efforts to develop the Sagar Island -- where thousands gather every year to take a dip at the confluence of Ganges and Bay of Bengal - and rolled back the tax earlier levied on the pilgrims. "Gangasagar Mela is at par with the Kumbh Mela. The Centre provides funds for Kumbh Mela but does not extend financial assistance for Gangasagar. We don't want to beg..." she asserted.

Talking about the preparations for the week-long mela, the TMC boss said around 22 jetties would be operational during the congregation, and six barges, 132 vessels and 4000 buses employed to ferry the pilgrims. The CM had on Monday stated her government would provide an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for every pilgrim visiting the Gangasagar mela, set to begin on January 11..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.