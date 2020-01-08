UAE says region must pull back from 'troubling' tensions

The United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday it is essential that the region pulls back from current "troubling" tensions.

"De-escalation is both wise and necessary. A political path towards stability must follow," he said on Twitter.

