UAE says region must pull back from 'troubling' tensions
The United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday it is essential that the region pulls back from current "troubling" tensions.
"De-escalation is both wise and necessary. A political path towards stability must follow," he said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anwar Gargash
- United Arab Emirates
- Lisa Barrington