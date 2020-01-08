Iran responding to U.S. by cutt off America's "leg" in region - report
Iran's president told the United States on Wednesday that Washington might have "cut off the arm" of General Qassem Soleimani but America's "leg" in the region would be cut off in response, Iran's Fars news agency reported.
President Hassan Rouhani made his comments after Iran launched missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq, an action that Tehran said was in retaliation to a U.S. drone strike that killed Soleimani last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Qassem Soleimani
- Hassan Rouhani
- United States
- Iran
- Fars
- Iraq
- Tehran
ALSO READ
Sufi leader dies in Iran hospital: report
Iran to hold joint, four-day navy drill with Russia, China
Chess player 'won't play for Iran' due to ban on Israeli players
Military jet crashes in northwest Iran, killing two pilots - agency
Family members of man killed during Iran protests arrested -Mehr news agency