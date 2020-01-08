Crowdfunding campaign launched by Sisodia for Delhi polls
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has launched a crowd-funding campaign for the upcoming assembly polls and urged the public to donate to continue "AAP-led education revolution" in the national capital. The campaign that aims to raise Rs 28 lakh is being carried out through 'Our Democracy' website which is a campaign community that helps journalists, political activists and changemakers build a community online that supports them financially and amplifies their campaign.
Sisodia said, "After having worked for five years to transform Delhi's schools, I am now going back to people to seek re-election and carry on the #DelhiEducationRevolution". "Contribute to my campaign to help me continue this work in Delhi's schools," he said in a tweet, sharing a link to his crowdfunding page.
In a note on the page, Sisodia said what has happened in Delhi is nothing short of a revolution. "But this is only the beginning. We have miles to go before the dream is realised. And that is where I need your help. I will be seeking a second term as Education Minister in a few weeks and I need your support to run a clean, honest campaign," he said.
Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.
