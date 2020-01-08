Left Menu
Development News Edition

I would like to congratulate Deepika Padukone for taking stand, keeping her views before public: Prithviraj Chavan

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday hailed actor Deepika Padukone for joining Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students during a protest in the Delhi and congratulated her for taking a stand and putting her views before the public.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 21:04 IST
I would like to congratulate Deepika Padukone for taking stand, keeping her views before public: Prithviraj Chavan
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday hailed actor Deepika Padukone for joining Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students during a protest in the Delhi and congratulated her for taking a stand and putting her views before the public. "I would like to congratulate Deepika Padukone for taking a stand. Big industrialists and people from Bollywood usually hesitate to take a political stand. If someone takes a stand on a public policy issue, it should be applauded. She showed the courage to put her views before the public and I would like to greet her for the same," Chavan told ANI.

"Whatever happened in JNU is extremely wrong as government goons thrashed the students there. Can such an incident take place without the cognizance the people in power and the vice-chancellor? I condemn this incident. The vice-chancellor should be removed immediately," he added. A social media campaign to boycott Deepika's movie 'Chhapaak' started trending on social media immediately after her visit to the JNU on Tuesday to join the students, who are protesting against the attacks on them by the goons on Sunday.

The actor's visit to the JNU campus has received both criticism and appreciation on social media as well as by the political parties. Earlier today DMK lawmaker Kanimozhi slammed the calls on social media to boycott Deepika' movies.

"I do not watch many Hindi movies. They're actually making people like me go and watch her movies and support her," said Kanimozhi on being asked about a social media campaign to boycott Padukone's movie. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the actor should have taken "proper cognisance of violence" on the JNU campus as her solidarity with the Leftist organisations reflects her "one-sided thinking," while Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that there was nothing wrong in her visit to the JNU.

Deepika was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim, Jai Bhim" and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar gave a speech. She did not issue any statement nor did she address the students. Deepika was in the national capital to promote her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods late on Sunday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-With legislation threatened, Trump administration to brief Congress on Iran crisis

Trump administration officials will brief the U.S. Congress on Wednesday on the killing of an Iranian commander that has sparked a new Middle East crisis, as Democrats push for legislation to rein in the presidents ability to launch a war. ...

Earmark 10% budget in all departments for promotion of tribal affairs: J&K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday directed the finance department to earmark a minimum of 10 per cent of the budget in all departments for the promotion of tribal affairs. The Lt Governor passed the direction while review...

UPDATE 1-U.S. imposes sanctions on South Sudanese vice president

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions South Sudanese First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement, in Washingtons latest move to pressure the countrys politicians to form a unity governmen...

Paulo makes impressive comeback, day of gains for Hero MotoSports

Leaving behind the stage-three setback, Paulo Goncalves showed his class by finishing fourth in the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally for Hero MotoSports Rally Team, here Wednesday. The stage 4 of the rally today moved from Neom towards the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020