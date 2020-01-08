Left Menu
Development News Edition

SFI protests force BJP MP, Visva-Bharati VC to remain confined

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 22:04 IST
SFI protests force BJP MP, Visva-Bharati VC to remain confined

BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta, Visva- Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and several others on Wednesday had to remain confined to a building of the central university outside which hundreds of Left leaning students staged a sit-in, accusing the politician of promoting hatred among communities, officials said. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya expressed concern over the situation and asked the state government to arrange for the safety of Dasgupta who was invited by the varsity to deliver a lecture on the contentious Citizenship (Amended) Act (CAA).

"There are nearly 70 people locked inside a room in Vishwa Bharati, Santiniketan, for the crime of attending an official, university-convened lecture by me on CAA. This includes the VC. There is a howling mob outside itching for confrontation," Dasgupta said in a tweet. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya threatened the TMC government in the state that if anything happens to Dasgupta, the consequences would be serious.

"Swapan Dasgupta has been gheraoed by the goons of the SFI and TMC. He is inside. The police is nowhere to be seen. The life and honour of Swapan Dasgupta are very important," Vijayvargiya said in a video message.

"I urge (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee and the state administration to arrange for his safety and security. Otherwise the consequences will be grave," the senior BJP leader said in the video which has been retweeted by Dasgupta.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said the incident is reflective of the worsening situation of law and order in the State. "Talked to DG Police Virendra Kumar about serious situation of confinement of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Swapan Dasgupta along with VC Viswa Bharati and many others for several hours, and urged him to take swiftly necessary steps. Such anarchy and failure of law and order is worrisome," Dhankhar said.

"It is of serious concern that Governance is taking a back seat. Time to take a serious look at this," he said in a tweet. The journalist-turned lawmaker was innvited to speak on "The CAA-2019: Understanding and Interpretation" as a part of the Visva-Bharati Lecture Series at the Lipika Auditorium of Santiniketan.

Following protests by the Students Federation of India (SFI) workers, the venue was shifted to another auditorium of Social Work department at Sriniketan, the second but contiguous campus of the Visva-Bharati. However, around 45 minutes after the lecture started, agitating students reached the department, shouted slogans and the programme was disrupted, the officials said.

"Dasgupta could not complete the lecture due to protests by students. He is currently inside the Social Work department at Sriniketan along with the VC. The students were shouting slogans outside. We are trying to persuade them to allow them to leave," Prof Sudipta Bhattacharyya, President of the Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association, said. Dasgupta, Visva-Bharati VC or its spokesperson Anirban Sarkar could not be contacted for their comments.

Earlier, after the journalist-turned politician reached the Santiniketan campus, students started protesting against him. The varsity's SFI unit leader Somnath Sau said the students were opposed to allow anyone who "promotes hatred among communities" to spread propaganda on the soil of Visva Bharati, which stands for the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore.

Visva Bharati, founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, is now a central university. "We will continue our protests against the BJP and forces of the Hindutva," he added.

At that time, Dasgupta said in a tweet, "How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into room now with mob outside (sic)." Vice-Chancellor Chakraborty then informed the agitating students that the lecture series was part of the academic exercise and there should not be any controversy, a senior professor said. However, the students did not pay heed to it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-From solar cars to fake pork: best new tech for good

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, Jan 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Often cited as a window into the future, the annual Consumer Electronics Show parades countless cutting-edge innovations and crazy gadgets on the larger-than-life strip that is La...

Warriors' Kerr fined $25K for verbally abusing ref

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr 25,000 for verbally abusing an official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner on Monday night. The incident occurred during a 111-98 road loss to the Sacramento Kings, the War...

Doesn't take time to break anything but takes time to join: Juhi Chawla on current discourse in country

Weighing in on the current discourse in the country over a range of issues, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday noted that while it doesnt take time to break things, it takes time to join things. Can we stop reacting and can we start r...

UPDATE 1-Ghosn says can help Lebanon as gets prosecutor summons

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has been summoned for questioning by a Lebanese public prosecutor over an Interpol notice issued by Japan calling for his arrest on financial misconduct charges after he fled last month ahead of his trial.Ghosn s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020