US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends gains after Trump comments on Iran

U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said there were no American casualties in the overnight Iranian missile strikes and that Tehran appeared to be standing down, easing concerns of all-out conflict in the Middle East.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 69.53 points, or 0.24%, at 28,653.21, the S&P 500 was up 8.41 points, or 0.26%, at 3,245.59. The Nasdaq Composite was up 23.52 points, or 0.26%, at 9,092.10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.