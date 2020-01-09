Iran sending messages to militias not to attack U.S. targets -Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday the United States has received intelligence that Iran has asked its allied militias not to attack U.S. targets.

"We're receiving some encouraging intelligence that Iran is sending messages to those very same militias not to move against American targets or civilians, and we hope that that message continues to echo," Pence told CBS News in an interview.

